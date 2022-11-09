Advance Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,713,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,707 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 31.7% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $264,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 740,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,319,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. 10,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,709. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.