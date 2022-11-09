Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.1% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.16. 2,447,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,134,560. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

