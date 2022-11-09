Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,262 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 0.4% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,832,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

