Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.03 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.