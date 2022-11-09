Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,810 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.58.

Shares of EIX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

