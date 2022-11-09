Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,752 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Fox Advisors cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 61,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

