Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.14 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prologis by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after acquiring an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,990,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,706,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.95. The stock had a trading volume of 50,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

