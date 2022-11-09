Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,171,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Equitrans Midstream worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,950 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,538,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,656,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,474 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 4.7 %

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 131,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.