Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.62 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Raymond James cut their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE:O traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.98. 66,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,996,642. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

