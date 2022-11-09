Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,728 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 204.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 384,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 258,419 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2,091.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 258,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 864,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 228,355 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,660,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BOE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,431. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.