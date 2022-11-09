Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,675 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,675 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 95.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,042 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MetLife by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 56,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,955. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

