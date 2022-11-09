AdvisorShares Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Expedia Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.47. The stock had a trading volume of 35,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,846. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.02 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.17. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.64.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

