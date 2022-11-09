AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.92. 6,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,314. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.