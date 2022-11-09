AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.92. 6,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,314. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($44.91) to GBX 4,160 ($47.90) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,350 ($38.57) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

