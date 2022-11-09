AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 41.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 75.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 87.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 21.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $326,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.47. 68,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. OTR Global reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

