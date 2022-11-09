AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 108.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 88.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,158.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 76,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PLAY traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,645. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 122,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,882.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 over the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

