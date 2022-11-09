AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 404.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 268.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.4% in the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. 2,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,528. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.04.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

