AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $116,000 in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $568,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $194,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 59.58%.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

