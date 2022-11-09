AdvisorShares Investments LLC Invests $366,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.04. 807,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,072,596. The company has a market cap of $346.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

