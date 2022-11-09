AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. 80,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $558,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,892 shares of company stock worth $99,269,627. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

