AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. 3,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,612. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

