AdvisorShares Investments LLC Reduces Position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,164 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 1.46% of cbdMD worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YCBD. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 432.8% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 108,085 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 229.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 49.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 68.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in cbdMD by 24.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,599,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,112 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

cbdMD Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 234,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,925. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.07.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD ( NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 156.62%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. It also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

