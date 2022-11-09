Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Aflac has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aflac to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79. Aflac has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 572.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 218.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

