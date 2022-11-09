Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 21,537.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 592,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AFL opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $68.48.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

