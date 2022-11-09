agilon health, inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for agilon health’s FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

NYSE:AGL opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. agilon health has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 1,347.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 83,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,500,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after acquiring an additional 107,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $110,564.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,377.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,410,216 shares of company stock valued at $277,646,991 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

