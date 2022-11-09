Aion (AION) Hits Market Cap of $14.14 Million

Aion (AION) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and $927,655.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00126174 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00222640 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00064704 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00028923 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

