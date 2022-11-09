AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$24.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pi Financial lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

AirBoss of America Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$7.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$198.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.78. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$5.62 and a 52-week high of C$47.00.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

