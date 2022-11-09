Aire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lyft by 261.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Lyft by 139.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYFT. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 514,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,981,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $57.68.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

