Aire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 369,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. 161,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

