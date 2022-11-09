Aire Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Prudential Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Prudential Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.08. 12,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

