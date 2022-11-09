Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.40. 167,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,133. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.28 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.