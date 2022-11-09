Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $92.55.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,127 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.