Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of AKAM opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

