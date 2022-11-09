Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AKAM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $83.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 92,575 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 389.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $80,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

