Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.47 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.87.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.39. The stock had a trading volume of 189,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,133. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

