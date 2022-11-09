Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ALG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of ALG stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.74. The company had a trading volume of 37,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.76. Alamo Group has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,862 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

