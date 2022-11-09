Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.30 million-$842.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.95 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,126. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alarm.com has a one year low of $54.58 and a one year high of $90.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.