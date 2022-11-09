Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth $45,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Up 6.8 %

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $306.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $311.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

