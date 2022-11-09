Alchemy Pay (ACH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.46 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $35.30 million and $13.46 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00540449 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,829.54 or 0.28091172 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

