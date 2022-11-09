Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.68). 100,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 167,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.73).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.48) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Alfa Financial Software Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £435.16 million and a PE ratio of 2,085.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.49.

Alfa Financial Software Increases Dividend

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Alfa Financial Software’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Alfa Financial Software’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

(Get Rating)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.