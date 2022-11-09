Algorand Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $670.51 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and $670.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00084086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00065091 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023161 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,315,807,484 coins and its circulating supply is 7,093,581,664 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

