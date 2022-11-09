Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $408.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001660 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00078052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00023130 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005491 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,315,806,243 coins and its circulating supply is 7,093,580,423 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.