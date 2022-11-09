AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.06% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

