Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 916.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

