Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ERH stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.