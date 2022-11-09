Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0757 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ERH stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

