Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Ally Financial worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.