Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.30

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.30 and last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 162603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

Altus Midstream Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $599.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

