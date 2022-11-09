Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 2.9%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.86 and last traded at C$5.94. Approximately 21,613 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 15,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.12.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.12 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.59.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$20.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

