Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.15.

NYSE AMCR remained flat at $11.22 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,940,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,274,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

