Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.72-5.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76-4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,076. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $104,410,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 854,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

