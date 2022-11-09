Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.155-1.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.76. 671,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

